FIBA throws red card on racism after Schröder incident

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has banned a spectator who hurled racist abuse at Germany point guard Dennis Schröder during their EuroBasket 2025 game against Lithuania on Saturday, 28 August.

“FIBA unequivocally condemns hate speech, discriminatory conduct, and racist language in any form. Creating an inclusive, respectful, and safe environment for players, teams, and fans remains a fundamental priority of our sport,” the federation said in a statement.

The incident occurred at halftime when Schröder reportedly heard monkey-like noises from the stands. Arena security later identified the perpetrator through CCTV footage.

This person has been banned from attending any further games of FIBA EuroBasket 2025,” FIBA added.

In response, FIBA organized an anti-racism campaign in which fans raised red cards bearing the words “Stop Racism” during Germany’s next game against Finland.