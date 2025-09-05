Europe on big screen

Cine Europa, the longest-running European film festival in the Philippines, proudly marks its 28th edition this year, continuing its tradition of bringing the best of European cinema to Filipino audiences.

The film festival is presented by the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines together with the EU Member States Embassies in Manila, and guest, the Embassy of Ukraine.

Cine Europa showcases a compelling selection of award-winning films that reflect Europe’s cultural richness, creativity, and storytelling excellence.

This year’s line-up features a diverse mix of dramas, comedies, animations and literary adaptations that speak to universal human experiences — from resilience and identity to love, family and freedom:

1. “The Peasants” (Poland) — An animated oil-painting masterpiece depicting a young woman’s struggle for independence in a 19th-century Polish village, caught between tradition and desire.

2. “Family Therapy” (Slovenia) — A tragicomic drama where the arrival of a mysterious stranger shatters the carefully maintained facade of a wealthy family, exposing their flaws and suppressed desires.

3. “Beyond the Blue Border” (Germany) — A gripping tale of friendship and survival, following two teenagers’ daring escape across the Baltic Sea.

4. “Three Kilometres to the End of the World” (Romania) — A powerful drama about a young man whose life unravels after a violent homophobic attack in his village.

5. “Dragonkeeper: Guardiana de dragones” (Spain) — A family-friendly animated fantasy about a girl who embarks on a magical quest to save the last dragon egg.

6. “Je’vida” (Finland) — The first film in the Skolt Sámi language, portraying the scars of assimilation policies and the rediscovery of indigenous identity.

7. “Nova and Alice” (Sweden) — A story of two musicians — one fading, one rising — whose forced collaboration sparks rivalry and transformation.

8. “Sea of Hope” (Czech Republic) — A bittersweet comedy-drama about a violin maker whose quiet life is shaken by love, loss, and second chances.

9. “Tarrac” (Ireland) — A heartfelt drama about a woman who returns home to care for her father and is drawn back into the competitive world of traditional boat racing, confronting grief and rediscovering her strength.

10. “Animal” (Greece) — An unflinching look at the struggles of immigrant resort workers beneath the glitter of summer tourism.

11. “Four Souls of Coyote” (Hungary) — A visually stunning animation rooted in Native American creation myths, tackling environmental justice and humanity’s place in nature.

12. “Jippie No More” (Netherlands) — A warm-hearted family comedy about love, disability, and the bonds that hold families together.

13. “Fathers & Mothers” (Denmark) — A sharp comedy about the lengths parents will go to for their children’s social acceptance.

14. “Chiara Lubich” (Italy) — A moving portrait of a young woman of faith seeking hope and unity amidst the devastation of war.

15. “L’Amour et les forêts” (France) — A gripping literary adaptation about love, control, and a woman’s fight to reclaim her freedom.

16. “Un métier sérieux” (France) — A heartfelt dramedy offering a glimpse into the everyday struggles and dedication of public school teachers.

17. “Curated Theft” (Ukraine) — A timely documentary-style investigation into the looting of Kherson’s museums during Russia’s invasion, the largest art theft in Europe since World War II.

Cine Europa 28 promises an enriching experience for film enthusiasts, students, and families alike — offering thought-provoking dramas, inspiring true stories, and imaginative journeys that affirm the enduring vitality of European cinema.

The Manila screenings will run in the Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City from 8 to 17 September. Special screenings will also be held in Cebu, Tacloban and Bacolod ensuring wider audience reach across the country.