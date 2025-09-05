ECCP forum urges deeper investment in Filipino workforce

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) called on both government and industry leaders to put people at the center of economic development by investing more heavily in upskilling, lifelong learning, and inclusive workplace practices during its 2025 Future of Work Forum held on 4 September in Makati.

The high-level forum, themed “People First: Strengthening the Workforce for a Future-Ready Economy,” convened government officials, industry leaders, educators, and labor experts to tackle how the Philippines can keep pace with technological disruption and globalization.

ECCP Executive Director Florian Gottein opened the event by stressing that the country’s strongest asset remains its people.

“In a technological world that’s rapidly changing, evolving, and with intense global competition, we believe that an economy’s greatest asset is its people. By investing in our workforce, in our human capital — by putting people first — we can build a more competitive, inclusive, and resilient Philippines,” Gottein said.

Calls for stronger collaboration

Officials from the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), European Union, TESDA and education reform advocates echoed this call, emphasizing the need for stronger collaboration between government, academe and the private sector.

DoLE Assistant Secretary Lennard Serrano urged industries to take a more proactive stance, saying, “Industry must play a greater role, not only as users of skills, but as active partners in shaping, investing in, and sustaining the workforce.”

EU Delegation to the Philippines Head of Cooperation Dr. Marco Gemmer highlighted the broader opportunities tied to the free trade agreement with Europe.

“Beyond the expansion of trade and investment, the FTA paves the way for knowledge transfer, technology sharing, and the creation of high-value activities in the country. With its vibrant workforce, European companies see the Philippines not just as a market, but as a place where talent can grow,” he noted.

Jack Madrid, president of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines, underscored the importance of human capital investment in the IT-BPM industry.

“The private sector cannot afford to be a bystander. We must invest not only in technology, but also in the talent of the future. It’s not just about the tech, but about the human who will manage the tech,” Madrid stressed.