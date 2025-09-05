Eala enters Guadalajara semis

Alex Eala pulled off back-to-back victories as she catapulted herself to the semifinal of the Guadalajara 125 Open Friday at the Panamericano de Tenis in Mexico.

First, Eala finished off Varvara Lepchenko of the United States, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, in the Round of 16 after their match was delayed last Thursday due to a rain delay.

Hours after beating Lepchenko, Eala had to face Nicole Fossa Huergo of Italy in the quarterfinal.

Unlike her match with Lepchenko, the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate looked refreshed as she swept Fossa Huergo, 7-6, 6-2, to book her ticket to the semis.

Tied at 2-2 in the second set, Eala won the next four games to end the match which lasted for one hour and 29 minutes.

Eala is facing American netter Kayla Day at press time.

A win over Day will send Eala to her second WTA final since the Eastbourne Open in June.

The No. 75-ranked Eala will face either Maria Kozreva of Russia or Panna Udvardy of Hungary in the championship round should she prevail over her American foe.

After the Mexican tourney, Eala will fly to Brazil for the Sao Paulo Open which starts on 8 September.