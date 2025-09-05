Eala beats Day, enters second WTA final

Alex Eala is off to the final of the of the Guadalajara 125 Open after a 6-2, 6-3 win over Kayla Day of the United States in Mexico on Saturday.

Eala, 20, finished off her American foe in one hour and eight minutes as she vies for her first Women's Tennis Association title in her professional career.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate last played in a WTA final in the Eastbourne Open last June in London where she lost to Maya Joint of Australia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-7.

Eala will take on Panna Udvardy of Hungary on Sunday.