DPWH engineer seeks dismissal of graft charges filed by Leviste

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Batangas 1st District Engineer Abelardo Dionglay Calalo has filed a counter-affidavit before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor, seeking the dismissal of graft and corruption charges filed against him by Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Antonio Legarda Leviste.

In his 21-page sworn statement, Calalo “strongly denied” the accusations of violating Article 212 of the Revised Penal Code on corruption of public officials and Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices.

Calalo said the complaint-affidavit filed by Leviste was “false, baseless, and misleading” and insisted that he had not committed any crime. He asked the prosecutor to dismiss the case outright for lack of a prima facie case with reasonable certainty of conviction.

The district engineer argued that the allegations against him arose from political maneuvering and maintained that donations from contractors were intended to support district projects, not to bribe or influence the congressman.

He further claimed that the supposed entrapment operation that led to his arrest amounted to “instigation,” which, under Supreme Court rulings, should result in acquittal.

The Batangas Provincial Prosecutor’s Office has set preliminary investigation proceedings to evaluate Calalo’s counter-affidavit and other evidence submitted by both parties