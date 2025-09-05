DILG to audit 1,716 Local Anti-Drug Councils for 2024 online

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday said it will conduct its annual audit of 1,716 Local Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (ADACs) this year to evaluate how well they are tackling the drug problem in their communities.

The audit will cover ADACs from 82 provinces, 149 cities, and 1,485 municipalities and will assess their performance for 2024. The goal is to check effectiveness and identify innovative programs and successful strategies in the fight against illegal drugs.

Eight key areas will be reviewed during the audit: re-establishment or reorganization of local ADACs; regular conduct of council meetings; budget allocation and implementation of anti-drug programs; support provided to barangay-level Anti-Drug Abuse Committees; oversight and management; efforts to clear barangays of drug influence and sustain these gains; access to rehabilitation and reintegration services; and local systems in place to ensure accountability and integrity. To ensure a fair and objective process, each audit team will include members from the Philippine National Police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Dangerous Drugs Board, and accredited civil society organizations.

The entire audit will be done through the ADAC Functionality Monitoring System (ADAC-FMS), a digital platform for submitting and reviewing reports. All supporting documents must be uploaded to this system, and local government units (LGUs) will also be able to view their results there.

Each ADAC will be rated on a 100-point scale: High Performing (70–100 points), Moderate (51–69 points), and Low Performing (below 50 points). Low-performing councils will receive technical assistance and support, subject to the availability of funds. However, if a council receives low scores for two consecutive years, administrative or legal action may be taken. Top-performing councils — those scoring at least 80 points — may be recognized for excellence in areas such as innovation, consistent performance, reintegration efforts, and aftercare services.