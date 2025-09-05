DENR ranks among top agencies in DBM’s 2024 performance review

Budget ng Bayan Monitor, the agency performance review conducted by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), has recognized the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) with a Very Satisfactory rating in its 2024 Agency Performance Review (APR).

The APR, conducted annually, evaluates government agencies based on financial performance, physical accomplishments, and the timeliness and quality of report submissions. It serves as a public accountability tool, showing how agencies maximize their budget to deliver programs and services for the Filipino people.

For Fiscal Year 2024, the DENR obtained an overall score of 4.55, reflecting its strong performance in the implementation of its environmental programs and the responsible use of public funds. With an approved budget of ₱28.9 billion, the Department obligated ₱26.9 billion (93%) and disbursed ₱24.4 billion (90.8%).

“This recognition shows the commitment and dedication of the men and women of the DENR to provide excellent public service with the responsible use of the people’s money. Our goal has always been to uplift the lives of Filipinos while carrying out our mandate to safeguard the nation’s environment and natural resources,”— DENR Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla

Among its bureaus and attached agencies, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) stood out as a Top Performing Agency, garnering a perfect score of 5.0 (Outstanding) for its notable performance across all APR criteria, including the Timeliness of Reports/Data Submissions. In FY 2024, the agency recorded an Obligation Rate of 97.8% and a Disbursement Rate of 96.7%, surpassing all of its physical targets for the year.

Following MGB’s lead were:

National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA): 4.90 (Very Satisfactory)

Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD): 4.65

Environmental Management Bureau (EMB): 4.50

DENR Office of the Secretary (OSEC): 4.45

(All under the Very Satisfactory category)

Meanwhile, the National Water Resources Board earned a score of 3.89, categorized as Satisfactory.

The Department also delivered significant gains in its major environmental programs, according to the DBM report.

The Solid Waste Management (SWM) Program recorded an Obligation Rate of 97.4%, a slight increase from 97.2% in FY 2023. However, Disbursement declined slightly to 87.6% from 88.5% the previous year. The program focuses on proper waste segregation and disposal, dumpsite rehabilitation, and the establishment of Materials Recovery Facilities to drive sustainable waste management. It was allocated a budget of ₱261 million.

The Clean Air Program, with a budget of ₱181 million, achieved Obligation and Disbursement Rates of 95.3% and 68.8%, respectively, in 2024. The program aims to develop a national strategy for air quality improvement that meets international standards.

The National Greening Program (NGP), with a budget of ₱1.5 billion, improved its fund utilization. It posted a higher Obligation Rate of 93.4% (up from 90.0% in 2023) and a Disbursement Rate of 84.8% (up from 81.0% in 2023). This nationwide initiative focuses on reforesting degraded lands and restoring ecological balance.

Other flagship initiatives—including the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program, Clean Water Program, Protected Areas Development and Management Program, and the Pasig River Rehabilitation—also reported strong financial metrics as they continued advancing DENR’s mission of environmental protection and sustainable development.

To clarify terms used in the report:

Obligations refer to liabilities legally incurred and committed to be paid for by the government either immediately or in the future.

Disbursements are the actual withdrawal of cash from the Bureau of the Treasury due to the encashment of issued checks and payments of budgetary obligations.

The DBM’s 2024 APR revealed that 95% of evaluated agencies earned Outstanding, Very Satisfactory, or Satisfactory marks—placing DENR among the best-performing departments.