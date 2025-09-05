SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
METRO

Deed of donation required over land transfer to gov’t, says High Court

Deed of donation required over land transfer to gov’t, says High Court
Published on

The Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that open spaces and road lots in a subdivision do not automatically become government property without a written deed of donation.

In a decision dated 2 April, the court’s Second Division affirmed that the Quezon City government had failed to prove ownership of common areas in Capital Park Homes Subdivision (CPHS).

The ruling was a response to a petition filed by Rainier Madrid, a taxpayer and resident of a neighboring subdivision, who questioned the use of public funds to improve CPHS properties. Madrid argued that the developer, VV Soliven, had never executed a deed of donation, making the areas private property.

In the court’s decision, penned by Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez, stressed that while a 1964 ordinance required subdivision developers to allocate a portion of land for public use, compliance with the ordinance does not replace the legal requirement of a written donation.

The Capital Park Homeowners Association admitted that no deed of donation existed but pointed to a board resolution acknowledging a supposed turnover. While a lower court initially dismissed Madrid’s petition, the Court of Appeals reversed the ruling, finding merit in his challenge.

The Supreme Court upheld the appellate court’s decision, reiterating that a valid transfer of property to a local government must be documented with a deed of donation and proof of acceptance.

Without these documents, ownership remains with the subdivision developer and the court said local ordinances alone cannot establish government ownership.

Supreme Court property ruling
subdivision open spaces
deed of donation requirement

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph