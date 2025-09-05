Death of cheap labor

Twenty years of technology promises crashing into business reality have taught hard lessons. “Revolutionary” software gathering dust on servers because nobody wanted to learn it. Companies blowing millions on AI chatbots that couldn’t handle basic customer complaints. But what’s happening with agentic AI right now? This is different. Dead serious, life-altering difference.

Walmart is already using Pactum’s AI agents to negotiate directly with suppliers not just in analyzing deals, but actually conducting the conversations, making counteroffers, and closing contracts autonomously. The AI closed deals with the majority of suppliers it approached, generating substantial savings for the retail giant.

Pactum’s largest autonomously signed deal was worth tens of millions and generated massive savings. No human procurement officer touched those negotiations. The software handled everything from initial outreach to final contract signatures.

That’s agentic AI: software that thinks, decides, and acts without any human guiding its hand. And if you think this won’t obliterate the Philippine BPO industry as we know it, you haven’t been paying attention to how quickly technology moves when there’s serious money at stake.

Every call center in Ortigas, every back-office operation in Cebu, every data processing hub from Clark to Davao, they’re all built on the same shaky foundation: being cheaper than hiring Americans or Europeans. But what happens when the competition isn’t with other countries? What happens when it’s machines that never sleep, never get sick, and never ask for raises?

Here’s the thing most business leaders are missing while they panic about job losses: the real money isn’t in replacing humans with AI. It’s in creating hybrid teams where Filipinos manage AI systems that deliver impossible to replicate results.

The Philippines has something Silicon Valley can’t replicate: workers who understand both technology and human nature, who can train AI systems to handle customer interactions with the warmth and cultural sensitivity that builds long-term business relationships.

Smart companies like Jollibee aren’t replacing their staff with robots. They’re using AI to make their human workers more effective. Ayala isn’t cutting costs with automation. They’re using it to enter new markets that were previously too expensive to serve. The revolution is already here.

The only question is whether Filipino businesses will lead it or follow it. Because while you’re debating whether AI is a threat or an opportunity, your competitors are already hiring teams to build AI agents that will eat your lunch, steal your clients, and leave you wondering what happened to your market share.

Stop waiting for permission to join the future. The companies that master agentic AI in the next twelve months will own their industries for the next decade. Everyone else will be explaining to shareholders why they’re suddenly irrelevant.