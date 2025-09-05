DAR Farm Business School equips Isabela farmers with enterprise skills

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) announced Friday that its Provincial Office of Isabela, in partnership with the Farmers of Luna Agriculture Cooperative (TFOLAC), has launched the Farm Business School (FBS) to equip Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) and local farmers with entrepreneurial skills to boost productivity and income.

The 17-session course goes beyond traditional farming by teaching participants to manage their farms as enterprises. Using a hands-on, learning-by-doing approach, ARBs will gain practical knowledge in farm planning, financial and cost analysis, marketing strategies, and record-keeping. The program aims to help farmers increase their harvests, raise their incomes, and build a more secure future for their families.

DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer I Severino D. Gabot emphasized the importance of the program.

“The Farm Business School will not only enhance productivity but will also empower farmers to think like entrepreneurs. With the right knowledge and confidence, they can make sound business decisions, grow their income, and become leaders in local economic development,” Gabot said.

For TFOLAC, the FBS is also a way to uplift the entire community. Cooperative leaders pledged support in guiding farmer-members to apply what they learn, ensuring the program’s impact extends beyond individual farms and creates a ripple effect of growth in the town of Luna.

The FBS forms part of DAR’s broader mission to prepare ARBs to participate actively in the agricultural value chain — transforming them from landowners into empowered entrepreneurs driving progress in their communities. With this program, DAR Isabela is planting seeds of knowledge that will yield lasting prosperity.