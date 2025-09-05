Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Understanding will deepen today if you are ready to listen.

Health: Do not let your back get cold; a nerve might get pinched.

Career: A new responsibility will arrive; see it as an opportunity.

Wealth: You will receive a bonus or additional allowance.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Place a wealth bowl in the living room for a continuous flow of money.