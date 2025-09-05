Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Understanding will deepen today if you are ready to listen.
Health: Do not let your back get cold; a nerve might get pinched.
Career: A new responsibility will arrive; see it as an opportunity.
Wealth: You will receive a bonus or additional allowance.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Place a wealth bowl in the living room for a continuous flow of money.
OX
Love: If there is something you need to clarify, do it gently.
Health: Keep nails and hands clean to avoid illness.
Career: A challenge will come, but it can be overcome with teamwork.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive spending; it is better to wait for the right timing.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 2
Advice: Place a six-rod metal wind chime at the main door for protection against bad luck.
TIGER
Love: Expect sudden affection from the person on your mind; do not let the moment pass.
Health: Eat home-cooked meals for cleanliness and nutrition.
Career: You will need to adjust your schedule, but it will be for your benefit.
Wealth: Avoid borrowing money now; practice restraint and saving.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Keep a jade stone in your bag for steady and long-term luck.
RABBIT
Love: The vibes are good today; plan a simple bonding moment.
Health: Take vitamin C and avoid the rain.
Career: You will meet someone who could become a mentor.
Wealth: An agreement will be made and income will be secure.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Place a crystal lotus by the window for clarity and peace of mind.
DRAGON
Love: Jealousy can be avoided with an honest conversation.
Health: Keep your feet warm, especially when it rains.
Career: Good news will come from your application or proposal.
Wealth: You may win a small prize in a contest or raffle.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 1
Advice: Light a red candle while praying for luck and protection.
SNAKE
Love: It feels good to recall happy memories; it may help bring you closer again.
Health: Relax; headaches might be caused by stress.
Career: You will receive appreciation from a colleague.
Wealth: You will earn a small amount from your past hard work.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 5
Advice: Place a dragon figurine in your room to enhance charisma and power.
HORSE
Love: Sometimes you also need space for your partner to miss you more.
Health: Drink plenty of water, especially in hot weather.
Career: You need to finish something before the weekend, move quickly.
Wealth: Avoid spending on luxuries now, more important needs are ahead.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 9
Advice: Place a laughing Buddha in your working area.
GOAT
Love: You will receive a surprising message that could open a new chapter.
Health: Maintain good sleep for stronger immunity.
Career: Start a new project; your team supports you.
Wealth: A good day to invest in a small business.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Place a money plant in the kitchen for abundance at home.
MONKEY
Love: You might be the one expected to make the first move; if you are sure, go ahead.
Health: Eat fruits rich in fiber to avoid constipation.
Career: A minor misunderstanding may occur; settle it quickly.
Wealth: Do not spend impulsively; something better will come.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 2
Advice: Hang a good luck charm on your bag for protection when outside.
ROOSTER
Love: There is a chance to reconnect with a former lover.
Health: Take care of your stomach; do not skip meals.
Career: Being proactive will earn you recognition.
Wealth: You might receive a refund or rebate.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Place three stalks of lucky bamboo on your desk for good energy at work.
DOG
Love: You do not need to force yourself, what is meant for you will come.
Health: Avoid too many cold drinks.
Career: Be cautious with offers; not all are sincere.
Wealth: Someone will lend you what you need, helping you save money.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Place a metal bell at the door to cleanse the space.
PIG
Love: You may meet someone while outside or traveling.
Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid mosquitoes and illness.
Career: You are getting along well with colleagues; keep it up.
Wealth: You may receive an unexpected bonus.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 6
Advice: Perform a personal moon ritual on 6 September (Ghost Festival) using a candle and prayer to cleanse your aura and strengthen protection against negative energy.