LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (6 September 2025)
RAT

Love: Understanding will deepen today if you are ready to listen.

Health: Do not let your back get cold; a nerve might get pinched.

Career: A new responsibility will arrive; see it as an opportunity.

Wealth: You will receive a bonus or additional allowance.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Place a wealth bowl in the living room for a continuous flow of money.

OX

Love: If there is something you need to clarify, do it gently.

Health: Keep nails and hands clean to avoid illness.

Career: A challenge will come, but it can be overcome with teamwork.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive spending; it is better to wait for the right timing.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 2

Advice: Place a six-rod metal wind chime at the main door for protection against bad luck.

TIGER

Love: Expect sudden affection from the person on your mind; do not let the moment pass.

Health: Eat home-cooked meals for cleanliness and nutrition.

Career: You will need to adjust your schedule, but it will be for your benefit.

Wealth: Avoid borrowing money now; practice restraint and saving.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Keep a jade stone in your bag for steady and long-term luck.

RABBIT
Love: The vibes are good today; plan a simple bonding moment.

Health: Take vitamin C and avoid the rain.

Career: You will meet someone who could become a mentor.

Wealth: An agreement will be made and income will be secure.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Place a crystal lotus by the window for clarity and peace of mind.

DRAGON
Love: Jealousy can be avoided with an honest conversation.

Health: Keep your feet warm, especially when it rains.

Career: Good news will come from your application or proposal.

Wealth: You may win a small prize in a contest or raffle.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 1

Advice: Light a red candle while praying for luck and protection.

SNAKE

Love: It feels good to recall happy memories; it may help bring you closer again.

Health: Relax; headaches might be caused by stress.

Career: You will receive appreciation from a colleague.

Wealth: You will earn a small amount from your past hard work.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 5

Advice: Place a dragon figurine in your room to enhance charisma and power.

HORSE

Love: Sometimes you also need space for your partner to miss you more.

Health: Drink plenty of water, especially in hot weather.

Career: You need to finish something before the weekend, move quickly.

Wealth: Avoid spending on luxuries now, more important needs are ahead.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 9

Advice: Place a laughing Buddha in your working area.

GOAT

Love: You will receive a surprising message that could open a new chapter.

Health: Maintain good sleep for stronger immunity.

Career: Start a new project; your team supports you.

Wealth: A good day to invest in a small business.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Place a money plant in the kitchen for abundance at home.

MONKEY

Love: You might be the one expected to make the first move; if you are sure, go ahead.

Health: Eat fruits rich in fiber to avoid constipation.

Career: A minor misunderstanding may occur; settle it quickly.

Wealth: Do not spend impulsively; something better will come.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 2

Advice: Hang a good luck charm on your bag for protection when outside.

ROOSTER

Love: There is a chance to reconnect with a former lover.

Health: Take care of your stomach; do not skip meals.

Career: Being proactive will earn you recognition.

Wealth: You might receive a refund or rebate.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Place three stalks of lucky bamboo on your desk for good energy at work.

DOG

Love: You do not need to force yourself, what is meant for you will come.

Health: Avoid too many cold drinks.

Career: Be cautious with offers; not all are sincere.

Wealth: Someone will lend you what you need, helping you save money.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Place a metal bell at the door to cleanse the space.

PIG

Love: You may meet someone while outside or traveling.

Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid mosquitoes and illness.

Career: You are getting along well with colleagues; keep it up.

Wealth: You may receive an unexpected bonus.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 6

Advice: Perform a personal moon ritual on 6 September (Ghost Festival) using a candle and prayer to cleanse your aura and strengthen protection against negative energy.

