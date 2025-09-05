Coffee Project turns cafés into community hubs across Metro Manila

Coffee Project is leaning into the idea of cafés as neighborhood hubs, turning branches into small stages and studios for art, music, and fandom while keeping coffee at the center.

Mic Me Halfway, a night of spoken poetry and indie musical performances in collaboration with SisidLikha and TheSouthSpokenCollective, happened in Taguig. It was a night of giving artists and audiences a space to creatively share their talent and stories and produce art at the same time. Coffee Project also embraced individuality through a Tattoo Session featuring Rydelreib in Quezon City, where participants explored personal style and creativity in a welcoming, inclusive environment.

The slower side of the calendar has found an audience, too. In Makati, a brush-calligraphy class drew office workers looking for a quiet reset and a reason to put pen to paper. In Manila, a sensory workshop invited patrons to blend and bottle their own fragrances—an hour of mixing notes and memories into personalized perfumes.

Then the energy spiked. “The Rave Project” served a caffeine-fueled, alcohol-free dance night aimed at Gen Z, while sim racers took turns on high-fidelity rigs that made friendly competition feel very real. A Harry Potter quiz night with Hey Socials rounded out the crowd-pleasing slate, bringing casual fans and die-hards to the same tables for trivia, laughs, and bragging rights.

Coffee Project says the series continues under its “Experience the New” campaign through September.