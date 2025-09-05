Cebu hosts superkit’s 4th leg

CEBU CITY — The stage is set, and the spotlight is on Cebu’s finest young golfers as the Superkit Junior Elite Golf Tour swings into Club Filipino de Cebu this Sunday for the much-anticipated fourth leg of the nationwide circuit.

For the host city, it’s more than just another tournament.

Cebu is proudly fielding 40 homegrown players, led by standouts Tashi Balangauan and Marqaela Dy, who are eager to shine in front of family, friends, and hometown supporters.

But the competition won’t be a walk in the park.

From Manila comes a tough 12-player contingent led by Order of Merit leader Alonso Fabul, the man to beat after a dominant run in the first three legs.

Davao, never short on talent, is sending seven of its own — including Lucas Revilleza and Soleil Ianne Molde, names quickly making waves in the junior ranks.

Adding to the mix are Inno Miguel Flores from Bacolod and Mico Woo and Eliana Dumalaog from Cagayan de Oro, proving just how wide the talent pool now stretches across the country.

Prizes add to the excitement, with Superkit 5-woods awaiting division champions and wedges for the runners-up. But for these juniors, the real reward is the chance to test themselves against the best of their generation.

More importantly, the tour — sanctioned by the National Golf Association of the Philippines — is fast becoming a showcase of the country’s golfing future.

With teenagers and even pre-teens now regularly stepping up on the big stage, it’s clear that the next wave of champions is already on the rise.

This Sunday in Cebu, it won’t just be about birdies and pars — it will be about pride, promise, and the passion of junior golfers determined to make their mark.