BI places 26 more under lookout in flood control probe

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has placed 26 additional individuals under close monitoring in connection with alleged ghost flood control projects.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado on Friday confirmed that the agency received an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) signed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Thursday.

The Department of Justice initially released an ILBO list naming 43 contractors and officials allegedly connected to the flood control projects.

In a televised interview, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said they are still waiting for the complete travel records of the additional 26 individuals covered by the ILBO.

The ILBO follows a request from Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, who stressed the need for prompt reporting in case anyone on the list attempts to flee.

The DOJ said the order was issued due to the grave accusations and the possibility that suspects may leave the country to avoid facing charges.