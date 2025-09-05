Ben&Ben brothers first ‘double chair’ coaches in ‘Voice Kids’ new season

The Voice Kids Philippines returns with Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose and international singer-dancer-host Billy Crawford coming back to guide young dreamers. And what’s new? New energy surges in with chart-topping singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo and the country’s first-ever “double chair” coaches, Paolo and Miguel Guico of the acclaimed band Ben&Ben, joining this season.

The dynamic quartet promises a season brimming with mentorship, music and heartfelt moments — one that celebrates both the journey and the voices of Filipino kids.

From contestant to coach

Zack Tabudlo’s story is a full-circle journey. At just 12 years old, he auditioned for the very first season of The Voice Kids Philippines with Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning.” He earned a spot on Team Bamboo, but his run ended in the sing-off rounds.

Eleven years later, Zack returns — not as a hopeful contestant, but as a coach.

“It’s an insane feeling. Very surreal,” he shared. “It feels like yesterday when I was just that kid dreaming. Now I’m the one sitting in the chair. Anyone in my shoes would be excited and nervous at the same time.”

Since those early days, Zack has carved out a remarkable career. Known for emotionally charged hits like “Pano” and “Binibini,” he has become one of OPM’s most recognizable young hitmakers. His personal history with the show, however, makes this season deeply meaningful.

“It throws me back talaga when I was young,” he admitted. “Out of all the coaches, I feel like I can justify what these kids are going through. I’ve been there.”

Yet, the singer acknowledged the toughest part of his new role: rejection.

“It’s hard saying no to kids. You have to empathize, to put yourself in their shoes. But I also want to be that coach who will guide them through the anxiety, pressure, and victory. I want to share what I went through, so they know they’re not alone.”