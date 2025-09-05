Ben&Ben brothers first ‘double chair’ coaches in ‘Voice Kids’ new season

The Voice Kids Philippines returns with Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose and international singer-dancer-host Billy Crawford coming back to guide young dreamers. And what’s new? New energy surges in with chart-topping singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo and the country’s first-ever “double chair” coaches, Paolo and Miguel Guico of the acclaimed band Ben&Ben, joining this season.
The dynamic quartet promises a season brimming with mentorship, music and heartfelt moments — one that celebrates both the journey and the voices of Filipino kids.
From contestant to coach
Zack Tabudlo’s story is a full-circle journey. At just 12 years old, he auditioned for the very first season of The Voice Kids Philippines with Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning.” He earned a spot on Team Bamboo, but his run ended in the sing-off rounds.
Eleven years later, Zack returns — not as a hopeful contestant, but as a coach.
“It’s an insane feeling. Very surreal,” he shared. “It feels like yesterday when I was just that kid dreaming. Now I’m the one sitting in the chair. Anyone in my shoes would be excited and nervous at the same time.”
Since those early days, Zack has carved out a remarkable career. Known for emotionally charged hits like “Pano” and “Binibini,” he has become one of OPM’s most recognizable young hitmakers. His personal history with the show, however, makes this season deeply meaningful.
“It throws me back talaga when I was young,” he admitted. “Out of all the coaches, I feel like I can justify what these kids are going through. I’ve been there.”
Yet, the singer acknowledged the toughest part of his new role: rejection.
“It’s hard saying no to kids. You have to empathize, to put yourself in their shoes. But I also want to be that coach who will guide them through the anxiety, pressure, and victory. I want to share what I went through, so they know they’re not alone.”
Breaking ground with the double chair
Also stepping into uncharted territory are Paolo and Miguel Guico, twin brothers and frontmen of Ben&Ben. They will serve as the show’s first-ever double chair coaches, adding a unique dynamic to the competition.
“Siyempre isa lang ‘yung button, hindi naman dalawa,” Miguel joked during the press conference. “What if napindot niya pero ayaw ko pala?”
“Eh ‘di pipindutin ulit para bumalik,” Paolo quipped, drawing laughter.
While they playfully debated how to share control of the buzzer, the twins emphasized the importance of collaboration, both as musicians and as mentors. Known for their anthemic songs about love, hope and identity, Ben&Ben’s artistry lies in weaving authenticity into music. That same philosophy, they said, will guide how they coach young performers.
Turning a chair for her younger self
Back for another season, Julie Anne San Jose — Asia’s Limitless Star — brings her mix of powerhouse vocals and grounded wisdom. She understands the pressure of competition, having started her career in Popstar Kids.
“If my younger self joined The Voice, I would definitely turn a chair,” Julie reflected. “Because I’d want to give myself a chance.”
For her, coaching is about offering support rather than demanding perfection.
“When I joined Popstar Kids, it was all about trying the experience, not pressure,” she explained. “I’d tell the kids to enjoy the ride, to try, to see where it takes them. If it’s not meant for you, that’s okay. But if it is, then keep going.”
Julie also teased that the season will be filled with playful “bardagulan, agawan and asaran” among the coaches, highlighting the chemistry they’ve quickly developed.
Mentor with global experience
Completing the lineup is Billy Crawford, who once again takes his seat as coach. A seasoned performer who started young and built an international career, Billy connects with the journey of these contestants on a personal level.
“It’s a pleasure to be with Zack, Paolo, Miguel, and of course Jules,” he said. “Every season I look forward to making new connections. It’s inspiring to see these kids and be part of their growth. I also learn so much from them.”
Season of firsts and full circles
This season of The Voice Kids Philippines is unlike any other. With the addition of Zack Tabudlo — who once stood on that very stage — and the historic debut of Ben&Ben’s double chair, the show underscores its legacy of giving opportunities to new voices while celebrating how far past contestants can go.
At the same time, Julie Anne San Jose and Billy Crawford provide continuity, grounding the season in mentorship, experience, and warmth.
More than just a singing competition, The Voice Kids remains a space for young Filipinos to dream, to be heard, and to find mentors who believe in them. This new lineup of coaches ensures that the spotlight shines brighter than ever — not just on the stage, but on every child’s story waiting to be told.