Awra Briguela on transition: ‘I want to be treated as a woman’

Kapamilya comedian Awra Briguela opened up about her long-time dream of becoming a woman, sharing that she sees herself one day undergoing gender reassignment.

In a candid interview with content creator Killa Kush, the 20-year-old revealed that her desire to transition comes from wanting to be recognized and treated as a woman.

“’Yung moment na gusto ko mag-transition na babae talaga… Pero noong nasabi kong gusto ko mag-trans, ’yung gusto kong itrato akong babae. ’Yung gusto ko tingin sa akin babae,” she said.

Awra recalled how, even as a child, she gravitated toward traditionally feminine things—from wanting to wear her sisters’ Hello Kitty swimsuit to playing with Barbie dolls.

“Growing up, naiinggit ako kasi ang dami nilang choices eh. Puwede sila mag-shorts, puwede sila magpalda, mag-dress. Tapos ako, polo at pantalon lang,” she shared, adding that her father has always supported her identity.

Now, Awra openly identifies as transgender and dreams of taking the next step in her journey when the time comes.

“Nung lumaki ako, alam ko na magta-trans ako,” she said.