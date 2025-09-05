Artico Mandaue completes transition to 100 percent renewable energy

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC), the industrial parks and real estate logistics arm of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), has successfully transitioned its Artico Mandaue cold storage facility to a 100 percent renewable energy source for its operations. It completed the shift on July 26, 2025, through its participation in the government’s Green Energy Option Program (GEOP).

The transition reinforces ALLHC’s commitment to environmental stewardship and aligns with ALI’s medium-term sustainability goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. By sourcing its electricity from renewable sources such as solar and geothermal energy, the facility will significantly reduce its carbon footprint and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.