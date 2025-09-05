Artico Mandaue completes transition to 100 percent renewable energy

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC), the industrial parks and real estate logistics arm of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), has successfully transitioned its Artico Mandaue cold storage facility to a 100 percent renewable energy source for its operations. It completed the shift on July 26, 2025, through its participation in the government’s Green Energy Option Program (GEOP).
The transition reinforces ALLHC’s commitment to environmental stewardship and aligns with ALI’s medium-term sustainability goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. By sourcing its electricity from renewable sources such as solar and geothermal energy, the facility will significantly reduce its carbon footprint and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.
The GEOP is an initiative under the Renewable Energy ACT of 2008, which empowers eligible end-users to directly source their power from certified renewable energy suppliers. The program is part of the Philippines’ broader strategy to increase the share of renewable energy in the country’s power generation mix and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
“This is a major milestone for Artico Cold Chain and a concrete step forward in the sustainability journey of ALLHC,” said Robert Lao, president and chief executive officer of ALLHC. “Our participation in the Green Energy Option Program not only demonstrates our commitment to a greener future but also enhances our operational efficiency. We are proud to be contributing to a more sustainable and resilient energy sector in the Philippines.”
Beyond the environmental impact, the transition is also projected to improve operational costs. The shift to renewable energy is expected to result in approximately 30 percent monthly savings on the facility’s electricity expenses.
In addition to Artico Mandaue, the company’s ArticoBiñan 2 also switched to GEOP in April 2024. As ALLHC plans to transition more facilities to GEOP, it reaffirms its role in contributing to a more sustainable and resilient energy sector, supporting global efforts to combat climate change.