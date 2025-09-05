Art of the celebration

Women of vision

This year also spotlighted women tylists whose work added nuance and romance — what one might call a “soft girl era magic” — to the expo floor.

Nikki Chatto conjured a lakeside banquet under moonlight: a sleek black table surrounded by jewel-toned florals and the shimmering blue of a crystal lake.

May Mañalac of Eye Candy Manila transported guests to what felt like a piazza on the shores of Lake Como. A grand fountain rose among towering blooms and lush shrubbery, framed by an ornate balcony that echoed old-world architecture. Romantic and timeless, her vignette was a love letter to the idea of gathering in a European square at dusk —reimagined as the perfect backdrop for a modern wedding. It also echoed the expo’s theme: celebrations that bridge the local and the global, where Filipino couples now dream not just of ballrooms but of piazzas and plazas abroad.

Bhem Meijer of Il Fiore reimagined Taal for the city, crafting a garden that expanded endlessly through mirrored walls. Low-lying bright florals kept the look fresh and modern, while white ottomans encouraged intimacy and conversation. It was both immersive and restrained, an homage to a beloved landscape through a feminine lens.

Anna Winstel drew the gaze upward. Draped fabric and floor florals created softness on the ground, but the centerpiece was above: a constellation of chandeliers, baubles, and suspended blooms. Her vignette was a study in vertical poetry, where light and florals floated like stars.

Smitten by Indy Ycasiano, working in collaboration with Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, created a vignette that was as thoughtful as it was beautiful. At its core was the sampaguita — the Philippines’ national flower and Megaworld’s brand icon. Rather than simply using it as a floral accent, Indy wove the sampaguita into every layer of the design. It appeared not only as a centerpiece, but embroidered into table napkins, draped as swag for VIP seats, and echoed in the tablecloth itself. This consistent use of a national symbol turned the vignette into more than styling — it became a story about identity and pride. By anchoring her concept on a flower that symbolizes purity, hospitality, and Filipino warmth, Indy bridged the narrative of weddings with the DNA of Megaworld Hotels. The collaboration with Charlene Co, the group’s marketing head, was key in achieving this balance: a vignette that wasn’t just visually stunning, but also aligned with brand ethos.

Khim Cruz, exhibiting in Manila for the first time, proudly brought Davao to the capital. Giant orchids and waling-walings cascaded from the ceiling, framed by lush tropical leaves. Mossy tablescapes were punctuated with real florals, while napkin rings shaped like waling-walings carried the theme down to the smallest detail. It was more than just design — it was cultural storytelling, layered with identity and regional pride. Khim’s vignette proved that weddings don’t only borrow from global trends — they can just as powerfully draw from the richness of our own landscapes.

Together, these women showed that not all styling must overwhelm. Some of the most powerful stories are told in romance, symbolism, and place.