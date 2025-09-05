ALPAS Consultancy bags multiple wins at Philippine Quill Awards 2025

Public relations and public affairs consultancy firm ALPAS bagged multiple wins at the 21st Philippine Quill Awards, the country's premier recognition for excellence in business communication.

The agency secured five awards, including an Excellence Award in a Top Division Award, to mark its first appearance at the prestigious awards.

Organized by the International Association of Business Communication Philippines, the Philippine Quill Awards is a prestigious platform that recognizes programs that leverage creativity and strategy in order to achieve impact and measurable results.

ALPAS earned a Top Division and an Excellence Award under the Communication Training and Education division for its "Struggle Is Real: Crisis Communications Training," launched under the agency's corporate social responsibility arm in response to the spread of misinformation and disinformation in the country.

Also recognized with a Merit Award under the Communication Skills Division for Corporate Writing was ALPAS’ transformative TALAKAYAN Series, which sought to demystify complex political narratives and democratize political understanding in time for the 2025 midterm elections.

The campaign made nuanced political information more accessible to close the gap between government communications and public understanding.

The “Health Connect Forum” for Sanofi Vaccines Philippines also earned ALPAS another Merit Award for the Audio/Visual category under the Communication Skills division. Established by Sanofi in collaboration with the Philippine Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, the Philippine Medical Association, and the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination, the campaign worked toward addressing the persistent misinformation on immunization and strengthening awareness on vaccination as a crucial tool to saving lives.

ALPAS also won a Merit Award for Social Media Programs category under the Communication Skills division for its digital-led pediatric vaccination campaign, “Batang Bakunado, Todong Protektado!”

This campaign for the Department of Health, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and Johns Hopkins Center for Communications Programs, addressed the Covid-19 vaccination for children.

The initiative armed parents with accurate and accessible information, debunking myths and misconceptions and highlighting the vital role of Covid-19 vaccines in protecting children and communities.

“To be recognized on our first entry at the Philippine Quill Awards is incredibly meaningful to us and to our whole team,” said ALPAS Co-founder and CEO Marzie Marzan.

“These awards are a recognition of the outcomes we have achieved that move society and the entire nation forward. This is just the beginning for ALPAS, and we look forward to telling more meaningful stories that matter in the coming years," Marzan added.

ALPAS Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Atty. Carlo Escalada also shared his sentiment on these Philippine Quill victories saying, “At ALPAS, our philosophy has always been to create work that uplifts our fellow Filipinos and to support the development of our country. Our wins validate this approach and show the strength of a team dedicated to building the Philippines towards progress.”

ALPAS’ Philippine Quill victories follow the firm’s recent triumphs at the Golden Standard Awards in Singapore, where ALPAS earned two awards for Public Service Campaign and NGO Engagement.