A wagging weekend with Lexus

This weekend, Lexus is opening its doors at Mitsukoshi for an event that puts pets right at the center of the spotlight. Running 6 to 7 September, the Lexus at Mitsukoshi Pet Pop-Up offers a mix of workshops and activities that celebrate the bond between people and their four-legged companions.

The two-day affair is designed with the Japanese principle of omotenashi, thoughtful hospitality, in mind. Lexus wants guests, human or furry, to feel welcome through experiences that are both stylish and personal.

Pet parents can look forward to a hands-on class with Romina of Bork and Hookies, who will teach participants how to make wholesome treats using natural, human-grade, and zero-sugar ingredients. Everyone who joins will also take home a recipe guide, making it easy to recreate the snacks later.

The pop-up also gives visitors the chance to personalize dog accessories, turning ordinary items into keepsakes that reflect their pet’s unique character. These small but meaningful touches reflect Lexus’ values of refinement and authenticity.

The event is held in partnership with LuxuriPets and is co-curated by its owner, Dr. Z Teo, who is also known for his love of dogs. His vision for the pop-up centers on companionship, showing that modern luxury is not just about cars but about the everyday moments shared with loved ones, paws included.

Registration is complimentary, though slots for the activities are limited and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

For pet owners looking to spend quality time with their companions in a space that celebrates both fun and thoughtfulness, Lexus at Mitsukoshi may be the weekend stop worth making.