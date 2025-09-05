9th Indie-Siyensya film finalists named

The Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DoST-SEI) has named the top 10 finalists for the 9th Indie-Siyensya Filmmaking Competition.

With this year’s theme of “Halik sa Lupa,” the competition celebrates the soil as a source of life, culture and the future.

The finalists were chosen from 120 entries from across the country.

The five finalists in the Youth Category are “Abo’t Ani,” directed by Eula Frances A. Macabodbod; “Lupang Hinirang,” by Lawrence C. Delos Santos; “Panagtubo: Ang Kwento ng Buhay na Lupa,” by Areli Joanna A. Asuncion; “Punso,” by Maria Felicitti S. Sta. Catalina; and “Soil Biodiversity: Buhay sa Ilalim, Bumubuhay sa Ibabaw,” by Bernice Shayne M. Dela Cruz.

Meantime, the five finalists in the Open Category are “Damayan,” directed by Celine R. Murillo; “Hinubog ng Lupa,” by Angelo Gabriel F. Cortes; “Munting Yaman,” by Raymond B. Balagosa; “Sa Duta Sang Kabuhi,” by Steve C. Villasor; and “Tabi-tabi Po,” by James Mark Caponpon.

The films will be screened for free at the Cinematheque Centre Bacolor and at Cinematheque Centers in Davao, Nabunturan and Iloilo from 7 to 11 October. They will also be available for free online streaming on the JuanFlix platform from 12 to 31 October where viewers can register to vote for their favorite entry.

Winners of the competition will be announced in November.

Indie-Siyensya is a DoST-SEI initiative to bring science closer to the public through film and one of many initiatives of the agency aimed at providing science-based solutions across four strategic pillars — human well-being, wealth creation, wealth protection and sustainability.