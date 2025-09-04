‘Yorme’ warns contractors: Pay taxes or face blacklist

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso warned Thursday that flood control contractors who collectively owe the city P247 million in unpaid taxes will be blacklisted from obtaining future permits.

Citing a report from the Office of the City Treasurer, Domagoso said only nine out of 314 flood control projects have been compliant with tax payments, totaling P8.09 million. The delinquent projects, he said, include prior years’ contracts, 2024 carry-overs and 2025 allocations.

“What will be the action of the city? We will make sure, as a reminder and a warning to other government agencies, that these non-compliant companies will be blacklisted at the City Engineering Office and the Office of the City Building Official,” Domagoso said.

He added that no permits would be granted to blacklisted contractors.

“If you’re going to hire said contractors, who are not following simple rules and obligations, they will no longer be able to do business in Manila,” said the mayor.

Domagoso also said the city will elevate its complaint to the Department of Public Works and Highways, which has a policy of blacklisting non-compliant companies nationwide.

According to city records, notices have been sent to all contractors. While 12 were refused and three were undelivered due to address changes, Domagoso said a refusal to receive notices would not absolve the firms of their liability.

“I wish them good luck,” he said. “We are giving them due process, but you are not responding.”

The mayor warned that the city is also prepared to pursue civil claims for property damage and criminal charges against those who intentionally evade payment.

“We are just asking for their obligation, but their business will be limited if they are stubborn,” Domagoso said.