Ybañez honored to play for country

Fueled by his love for the game and a relentless drive to improve, Josh Ybañez sets aside the pressure as he pursues the golden opportunity to represent the Philippines in Alas Pilipinas’ historic campaign at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

As a 5-foot-7 outside hitter at the collegiate level, pressure has always followed Ybañez like a shadow every time he steps on the court.

“Pressure is constant,” said the two-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player from University of Santo Tomas, who has been embracing a defensive role under Italian coach Angiolino Frigoni.

“It’s always there, even if it’s not the World Championship. There’s always pressure. So, I just embrace it and focus on loving what I do.”

But for the SEA V.League Best Libero, the chance to represent the Philippines — on one of volleyball’s grandest stages and before a roaring home crowd — is too exhilarating to be weighed down by it.

Returning to his natural role as a libero, the 22-year-old pride of General Santos embraces every moment with focus and determination, letting his passion for the sport guide him through every challenge as Alas Pilipinas prepares for the world meet.

“It’s an honor for us to represent the Philippines for the first time at the World Championship, and as they say, this is history. I’m happy, and for sure, I’m going to learn so much from our opponents and from the tournament itself,” Ybañez said.

Ybañez is among 21 players in the Alas Pilipinas pool, all competing for a spot in the Final 14 for the 32-nation World Championship set from 12 to 28 September at the SM Mall of Asia Arena and Araneta Coliseum.

The Philippines will kick off the tournament against Tunisia, with the match time moved to 4:30 p.m. from the original 6 p.m. schedule, at the MOA Arena, following a festive opening ceremony headlined by K-pop group BOYNEXTDOOR and Cebuana singer-songwriter-actress Karencitta.

Fans can secure their seats for the historic event, which will see Alas Pilipinas face Egypt on 16 September and Iran on 18 September, by purchasing tickets online at the official website: https://www.philippineswch2025.com.

For Ybañez, the World Championship is more than just a chance to play — it is an opportunity to test himself against the world’s best, learning from every experience to grow and sharpen his game.

“I will just focus on doing my best in every game and learning from each match. That’s the only way I can grow,” he said.

“I hope all Filipinos will support us, because of course, there are teams like the USA and others that are also favorites among Filipinos. So I hope they cheer for us too.”