Yarn is having a moment

Published on

On the heels of the fashion disruption caused by a series of movements in the houses of haute couture, style followers naturally waited in bated breath for what these design geniuses would do for their new brands.

First up, Jonathan Anderson’s first show for the Maison — Men’s Summer 2026 unleashed the Dior Book Tote, inspired by literary classics, including Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Choderlos de Laclos’ Dangerous Liaisons and Christian Dior’s own writings, Dior by Dior. 

Another unusual creation from Anderson: a handbag decorated with tassel fringe, “akin to what one sees (on draperies at Versailles),” as Purse Bop commented. “The bag appeared on the runway in several shades, including cornflower blue, ecru and red. It features the iconic Dior charms, similar to those on the Lady Dior bag, in a mix of gold-tone and tone-on-tone finishes, adding a subtle touch of detail,” the site further described.

For its part, Loewe’s Fall-Winter 2025 collection has revealed an interesting take on the Puzzle Bag, in keeping with the brand’s “ongoing exploration of artisanal craft and art,” which has “clothing and accessories characterized by tactile surface treatments inspired by Josef Albers’s ‘Homage to the Square’ paintings and Anni Albers’s pictorial weavings, which celebrated thread as a vehicle for artistic exploration.”

Puzzle Bag.
