VIYLine MSME Caravan rolls into SM Masinag on 17 September

From beauty and wellness essentials to fashion finds, home must-haves, and food favorites, mallgoers can expect a week-long display of creativity and resilience from Filipino entrepreneurs.

The caravan has already completed several stops across Luzon, including SM City Dasmariñas, Bacoor, San Pablo, Santa Rosa, Calamba, Fairview, Cabanatuan, and Muntinlupa, where it drew strong crowds eager to support local brands and interact with influencer-entrepreneurs.

"At SM, we are proud to partner with VIYLine in championing MSMEs by giving them spaces where they can thrive, connect with customers, and grow. The caravan has proven that supporting local is not just a trend, but a movement."

The SM Masinag leg will feature interactive booths, meet-and-greets with influencer-entrepreneurs, and exclusive deals celebrating the ingenuity of Filipino MSMEs.

The VIYLine MSME Caravan runs from 17 to 23 September at the Upper Ground Level of SM City Masinag.