vivo unveils V60 flagship with ZEISS-powered camera, star-studded showcase

Smartphone maker vivo unveiled its latest flagship device, the vivo V60, in a star-studded launch event at Shangri-La The Fort, highlighted by brand ambassador Marian Rivera’s grand entrance and performances from HORI7ON and other celebrity guests.
The V60, which vivo bills as its “pro-level portrait master,” was introduced with a runway showcase led by Max Collins and Nicole Cordoves, presenting the phone’s three colorways: Berry Purple, Summer Blue, and Mist Gray.
The launch also marked vivo’s 10th anniversary in the Philippines.
“Tonight is more than an anniversary. It’s about looking back with gratitude, standing here with pride, and looking forward with confidence. The vivo V60 is our gift to you — a statement of how far we’ve come, and where we are going,” said Lulu Liu, vivo Philippines’ director of brand marketing.
Franziska Hoffmann of ZEISS Photonics & Optics emphasized the brand’s collaboration with vivo in integrating professional-grade portrait and telephoto technology into consumer devices, while Keshav Chugh of vivo Global highlighted the V60’s AI-powered imaging tools and performance upgrades.
Rivera took center stage with a dance performance, interactive games, and the awarding of Kwentong Syete campaign winners. “She became not just the ambassador of the night but the beating heart of the celebration,” vivo said in a statement.
HORI7ON also delivered live performances and joined Rivera in spotlighting the V60’s imaging features, underscoring the brand’s push to connect with younger Filipino consumers.
The highlight of the evening came when Rivera made her formal “goddess entrance,” walking through the ballroom with the V60 in hand before presenting it to the crowd. The launch culminated with the reveal of official pricing by vivo Philippines vice president of sales Hazel Bascon:
vivo V60 12GB+256GB — Php 28,999
vivo V60 12GB+512GB — Php 30,999
Pre-orders are open until 12 September at vivo concept stores, kiosks, and authorized dealers nationwide, with offers including up to Php 2,000 discounts, 0% installment plans, a vivo VIP Card with premium after-sales services, and free vivo Buds.