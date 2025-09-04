vivo unveils V60 flagship with ZEISS-powered camera, star-studded showcase

The V60, which vivo bills as its “pro-level portrait master,” was introduced with a runway showcase led by Max Collins and Nicole Cordoves, presenting the phone’s three colorways: Berry Purple, Summer Blue, and Mist Gray.

The launch also marked vivo’s 10th anniversary in the Philippines.

“Tonight is more than an anniversary. It’s about looking back with gratitude, standing here with pride, and looking forward with confidence. The vivo V60 is our gift to you — a statement of how far we’ve come, and where we are going,” said Lulu Liu, vivo Philippines’ director of brand marketing.

Franziska Hoffmann of ZEISS Photonics & Optics emphasized the brand’s collaboration with vivo in integrating professional-grade portrait and telephoto technology into consumer devices, while Keshav Chugh of vivo Global highlighted the V60’s AI-powered imaging tools and performance upgrades.

Rivera took center stage with a dance performance, interactive games, and the awarding of Kwentong Syete campaign winners. “She became not just the ambassador of the night but the beating heart of the celebration,” vivo said in a statement.

HORI7ON also delivered live performances and joined Rivera in spotlighting the V60’s imaging features, underscoring the brand’s push to connect with younger Filipino consumers.