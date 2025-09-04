In exasperation perhaps, award-winning broadcaster and documentarist Atom Araullo expressed disappointment that big time corrupt public officials are punished with impunity.

In a post on X Thursday, 4 September, Araullo articulated his utter disgust over recent investigations about botched flood control projects which had corruption billowing to stratospheric proportion.

"Sa dami ng kunwaring galit sa korapsyon sa gobyerno, magtataka ka rin kung bakit talamak pa rin ang pandarambong sa Pinas. Puro panukala, puro imbestigasyon, puro palabas, puro satsat. Pero ang mga big-time kurakot? Napaparusahan ba? Hindi. Mas nananalo pa sa eleksyon (To many who were pretending to be mad at corruption in government, you will be surprised why corruption is still chronic in the Philippines. Just proposal, just investigation, just a show, just nonsense talk. But the big-time corrupt? We're they punished? No. The actually win more during elections)," he wrote on X.