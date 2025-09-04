Unidentified body recovered off Pagudpud waters

An unidentified cadaver was recovered Thursday morning off the waters of Barangay Caunayan, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.

PCG Sub-Station Pagudpud said they received a phone call at around 10:23 AM from James Lorenzo, a 35-year-old fisherman from Barangay Balaoi, who reported spotting a body approximately eight nautical miles from the shoreline.

Personnel onboard aluminum boat AB165 immediately conducted a search and retrieval operation after coordinating with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Pagudpud and the local police. The lifeless body was recovered at sea and brought ashore at around 1:20 PM.

Authorities initially checked with the family of a missing fisherman from Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, but confirmed that the body did not match the missing person. As of press time, the victim’s identity remains unknown.

The cadaver has been turned over to the Rural Health Unit (RHU) of Pagudpud for proper disposition. PCG personnel returned safely to their station by 2:00 PM without incident.