UCAL execs see another banner season

Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) executive director Horacio Lim expects more drama and wild finishes as nine member schools enter the crucial stretch of their preparation for Season 8 that will open on 9 October at the FilOil Arena in San Juan City.

Apart from their intense desire to produce statement wins and the addition of two more sports — badminton and table tennis — to the calendar of events, Lim said host Centro Escolar University (CEU) is also pulling all the stops to make this year’s competitions more appealing and exciting, what with the support of student leaders.

“With CEU doing everything to make Season 8 an event to remember, I am confident that we will have another successful season. More fun and exciting moments,” Lim said.

“Also, all nine schools have firmed up their respective rosters especially in basketball.”

The addition of two more sports clearly mirrors the league’s upward trajectory which Lim attributed to the concerted efforts of the members of the Policy Board plus the all-out support of its chief backer in PGFlex Linoleum owned by Nelson Guevarra.

The success attained by the league the past seven years has reached far and wide that two schools — one in Pasay City — are now in talks with members of the management committee for possible entry to the fastest growing league.

Aside from the centerpiece event basketball, the league also stages Esports, street dance, men’s and women’s volleyball, and 3x3 basketball.