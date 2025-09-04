Two missing teenage boys rescued in Tarlac

Authorities have found the two teenage boys who went missing in the vicinity of Tarlac Irrigation at Sitio Pangulo, Barangay Carangian of this city this afternoon.

Earlier reports stated that the two boys were swept away by raging waters while traversing the aforementioned area on September 3.

According to the Tarlac City Government, the Bureau of Fire Prevention, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Provincial DRRMO, PNP Coast Guard, and barangay officials of Carangian and San Vicente have been conducting a search and retrieval operation since yesterday.

Mayor Susan Yap reminded her constituents to be careful when crossing rivers and irrigation canals during the rainy season, adding that parents should always look out for their children during these times of calamities to avoid these kinds of incidents.