Transport coalition backs Lopez’s appointment as DOTr secretary

The United Transportation Coalition Philippines, representing more than 80,000 transport network vehicle service (TNVS) drivers nationwide, expressed support for the appointment of Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez as head of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Coalition spokesperson Atty. John Paul Nabua said Lopez is the right choice to lead the transport agency at a critical time for the sector.

“We warmly congratulate Secretary Banoy Lopez on this well-deserved appointment. He is an excellent choice to lead the DOTr at this critical juncture for the transport sector,” Nabua said. “Having worked with him during his tenure as Undersecretary for Administration, I personally witnessed his professionalism, his deep institutional knowledge, and his genuine concern for stakeholders. At that time, I was serving as a consultant for the Land Transportation Office, and we often collaborated on key issues. I can attest that his steady leadership and grasp of the sector will serve the public well.”

The group noted that Lopez’s institutional experience will allow him to sustain key reforms in transportation while addressing the evolving needs of drivers, operators, and commuters.

Nabua added that the coalition remains committed to pushing for modernized and sustainable transport options. “As an organization representing over 80,000 TNVS drivers nationwide, we look forward to constructive engagement with Secretary Lopez on pressing issues affecting drivers, operators, and commuters. We strongly support the deployment of more electric vehicles, including modern electric jeepneys, as part of the country’s transition to sustainable mobility.”

The coalition also reaffirmed its readiness to work with the DOTr under Lopez’s leadership, emphasizing its role as a partner in shaping a transport sector that is inclusive, efficient, and environmentally sustainable.