Trade groups: Graft must end

Stop it already! This was the demand of various business groups regarding the ongoing scandal involving the manipulation of the annual budget to amass pork barrel funds in the hundreds of billions of pesos while seeking responsibility for those accountable.

A manifesto signed by representatives of 20 business organizations stated that they would lead in the effort to expose corrupt officials and help identify those involved in a conspiracy to steal from the people.

The groups will also aggressively campaign against the election or reelection of corrupt politicians in the next and subsequent elections; gather evidence of corruption, particularly against officials in the Department of Public Works and Highways and local government units, so that criminal and civil cases can be filed against them.

The statement encouraged the financial sector, particularly the Anti-Money Laundering Council, to expose money launderers and their unexplained wealth.

The groups gave notice to the leadership about their expression of outrage, disbelief, disgust and disappointment “in the strongest terms possible,” over the acts of many legislators and officials in the Executive Department primarily in the Department of Public Works and Highways, the local government units and the Commission on Audit in conspiring to defraud the budget.

The groups called for a halt to the shameful, unabated, continuing, and excessive acts of graft and corruption, “a crime against our people, especially those who continue to live in dire poverty.”

Merry robbery

The groups declared that while they take note of President Marcos admonishing the corrupt in government with a strong statement of “Mahiya naman kayo (Have some shame)”, concern remains that the guilty will “continue their merry way of robbing the people and filling their pockets.”

The statement indicated that those in high positions in government involved in the scam are completely oblivious about betraying the public trust and “committing a treasonous act.”

The groups called for thorough investigations to be conducted by an independent body to prosecute corrupt officials and hold them accountable.

Among the signatories include the Cebu Leads Foundation, Alyansa ng Nagkakaisang Mamamayan, Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals, Cebu Business Club, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Connected Women, Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Federation of Philippine Industries, Filipina CEO Circle, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, FinTech Alliance Philippines, Green EDSA Movement, Institute for Solidarity in Asia, Institute of Corporate Directors, Management Association of the Philippines, Nextgen Organization of Women Corporate Directors, People Management Association of the Philippines, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. and the Philippine Women’s Economic Network.