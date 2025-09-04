Tiangco urges probe on Magalong’s 20% flood project claim

Navotas Rep. Tobias Tiangco reiterated the need to investigate Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong’s claim that the House Committee on Appropriations (CA) received a 20 percent share from flood control projects.

This call comes despite confirmation that former CA chair and Ako Bicol Rep. Elizalde “Zaldy” Co is currently in the United States for medical treatment.

In a radio interview, Tiangco suggested that Co could simply email the records of the Small Committee’s 2025 budget hearing if he is unable to attend in person.

The lawmaker also noted that the government has no legal authority to compel Co’s return since he is not facing any charges.

“For humanitarian reasons, if he is truly ill, his health should be prioritized,” Tiangco said in Filipino.

He added that even if Co cannot attend, Magalong should still be invited to the hearings.

“They should invite Benjamin Magalong because people want to hear what Mayor Magalong has to say. And according to him, he will speak once Congress formally summons him,” Tiangco explained.

“The House already said he would be called, but now it seems they’re putting it off. Why is that? Didn’t Mayor Magalong say that 20 percent goes to the Committee on Appropriations? Shouldn’t we start by looking into that since those figures actually exist?” he further asked.

When asked about summoning other members of Co’s committee, Tiangco said it could be problematic as they might claim they have no knowledge of the matter. “We don’t really know if Congressman Zaldy Co called for a small committee meeting or if he handled everything on his own. We can’t answer that either way until he explains it himself,” he added.

Contrary to Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon’s position that summoning Co is irrelevant since he has no link to flood control projects, Tiangco argued that it remains crucial.

“That is not insignificant. Where did the hearing even begin? The DPWH said they had no knowledge of the projects because they were not part of the bicam. If they really don’t know, then Congressman Zaldy Co should be summoned — because it’s impossible that he doesn’t,” Tiangco said, noting the billions of insertions Co made for Ako Bicol and BHW party-lists.

Further, the Navotas representative expressed confidence that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will establish a trusted independent commission to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, Tiangco voiced frustration over claims that he is damaging the House’s reputation by speaking out. He stressed that he is “only urging to reveal the truth so that people can regain their trust in the government by being sensitive to their sentiments.”