Three fall in Taguig buy-bust

Three men were arrested in successive buy-bust operations conducted by the Taguig City Police Station in Barangay Palingon Tipas on Wednesday night.

At around 9:45 PM, authorities apprehended alias “Alteng,” 34, a tricycle driver tagged as a newly listed on the police drug watch. Confiscated from him were two sachets of suspected shabu weighing 11.9 grams, with a street value of P80,920, along with marked and boodle money.

A few hours later at 11:00 PM, police arrested 20-year-old alias “Richard,” 20, and 31-year-old alias “Jerone,” identified as street-level targets, in another operation at Panday Creek.

Seized from both individuals were six sachets of suspected shabu weighing 28.6 grams, worth about P194,480, together with buy-bust money.

Police are preparing to file charges for selling and possessing illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.