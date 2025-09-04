The Listening Revolution: How one secretary’s first 100 days broke 30 years of housing gridlock

When Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling walked into the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) headquarters as its new lead, he carried with him the hopes of millions of Filipino families still dreaming of a place to call home. The Philippines' housing crisis — characterized by sprawling informal settlements and a backlog of over six million units — had long seemed intractable. Yet within his first 100 days, Secretary Aliling has begun rewriting that narrative with a blend of decisive action, inclusive leadership, and unwavering commitment to reform.

His tenure may be young, but the impact is already visible: revitalized partnerships, streamlined processes, and most importantly, renewed faith that decent, affordable housing can become a reality for Filipino families across the archipelago.

A Secretary Who Listens Before He Leads

Secretary Aliling’s leadership style stands out in a government landscape frequently criticized for its top-down approach. Rather than arriving with predetermined solutions, he began with something revolutionary in Philippine bureaucracy: Listening tours. Within days of his appointment, he brought together an unprecedented coalition —government agencies, private developers, urban poor communities, and civil society organizations — not just to announce policies, but to genuinely hear their concerns.

"This is a Secretary who listens first, acts fast, and delivers," observed Charlie Tan, President of the Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines (OSHDP). This assessment reflects the sentiment across the housing sector, where stakeholders have long felt disconnected from policy-making processes.

This collaborative approach gave birth to the DHSUD's 8-Point Agenda, a comprehensive framework that addresses real-world challenges rather than bureaucratic abstractions. The agenda represents something rare in government: a plan crafted with input from those who will implement it and those who will benefit from it.

Zero Tolerance: When Corruption Meets Its Match

Perhaps no reform has resonated more strongly than Secretary Aliling's uncompromising stance on corruption. His declaration that "Even 1 percent corruption is unacceptable" may sound like typical political rhetoric, but the follow-through has been genuine. Ongoing investigations into anomalies involving flood control projects and other government initiatives signal that this isn't just talk — it's policy in action.

For an industry historically plagued by kickbacks, ghost projects, and inflated costs, this zero-tolerance approach represents a fundamental shift. Housing developers, who have long included “facilitation fees” in their project costs, are now adapting to a new reality where transparency is non-negotiable.

The message has rippled throughout the department and beyond: the days of treating public housing funds as personal ATMs are over.