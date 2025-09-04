TecPlata, PSL launch new maritime link to Ushuaia

TecPlata, International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) terminal in Buenos Aires, has launched a new service to Ushuaia in partnership with Patagonia Shipping Lines (PSL), strengthening logistics connections to Argentina’s southernmost city.

The new route began on 29 August with the arrival of the PSL vessel Argentino II at TecPlata, marking the start of regular sailings between Buenos Aires and Ushuaia.

Located at the tip of Tierra del Fuego, Ushuaia plays a strategic role in Argentina’s economy but faces challenges due to its isolation and limited overland access. The city relies heavily on maritime transport to move goods such as consumer electronics, seafood, and energy products to the rest of the country.

Among the key beneficiaries of the TecPlata–PSL service is Newsan, a major electronics assembler in Ushuaia and one of the region’s largest employers. By creating a more direct and reliable maritime link, the service is expected to boost supply chain efficiency and reinforce industrial activity in the province.

“This new service was established as part of TecPlata’s commitment to delivering more efficient, sustainable and connected logistics solutions, reinforcing our vision of becoming a key logistics hub for Argentina,” the TecPlata Board of Directors said in a statement.

The Board added: “We are confident that, through collaboration with partners like PSL and earlier in the year with global shipping line ONE, we can deliver agile and customized solutions tailored to our customers’ needs, both shipping lines and merchants serving Argentina as a whole.”

The new maritime link underscores TecPlata’s growing role in Argentina’s national port system, offering regional carriers a competitive platform and further integrating the southern economy into global trade flows.