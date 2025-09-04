Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl Halftime show is ‘a maybe’

At the Today show, National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell was asked whether Taylor Swift will play this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show.

“We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent,” Goodell said.

Host Savannah Guthrie prompted if the possibility of the popstar taking the stage is in the works.

“I can’t tell you anything about that. It’s a maybe,” he said.

Goodell, who’s a Swiftie, added that the decision will be in the hands of Jay-Z, the co-producer in charge of the Super Bowl Halftime show.

“I’m waiting for my friend Jay-Z to be able to help me with that one. It’s in his hands. I’m waiting for the smoke to come out,” he said.

Kendrick Lamar performed at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in February following Usher, Rihanna, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.