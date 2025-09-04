Taiwan sweetener maker plugs into geothermal 

Taiwan Fructose (Philippines), a manufacturer of glucose and fructose syrups, has transitioned to renewable energy to power its Batangas facility after signing a supply agreement with the Lopez-led First Gen Corp. (FGEN).

Under the agreement signed, FGEN will deliver electricity from its Bacon-Manito geothermal complex in the Bicol region to the company’s production and logistics site inside the First Philippine Industrial Park.

The supply will be coursed through the government’s Green Energy Option Program.

Good for baseload

“Geothermal energy is a renewable energy source that can run at baseload capacity, which is ideal for industries that require a stable 24/7 power supply with a lower carbon footprint. We are pleased to support Taiwan Fructose in its journey towards sustainability and decarbonization,” FGEN chief customer engagement officer Carlo Vega said on Thursday.

The Batangas plant produces sweeteners and additives for food, beverage, and health products bound for the export market.

FGEN, through its subsidiaries, operates 28 renewable energy power plants with a combined capacity exceeding 1,600 megawatts, in addition to its joint interest in four gas-fired power plants in Batangas, which have a total capacity of 2,017 MW.