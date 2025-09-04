Still Lani: The Nightingale who never stopped singing

For decades, Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha has been celebrated as one of the Philippines’ most powerful voices—often compared with Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid in the never-ending debates on who reigns supreme in birit. But for Lani, those comparisons were never worth dwelling on.

“Sa totoo lang, kuwari may mga write-ups noon, I just ignore it,” she shared candidly in her guesting on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

She recalled how even she and Regine once laughed over the so-called “pagsasabong” the public insisted on creating between them. The truth? There was never any animosity. Instead, Lani holds deep gratitude for sharing the stage with fellow OPM greats—Regine, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Kuh Ledesma, Martin Nievera, and many more.

“‘Yung mga time na ’yon na marami ko na silang nakakasama, nakaka-perform ko sila, you know, I was just slowly taking it in, na parang ’Wow, it is real. It is really happening,’” she said, looking back with awe.

A Career She Never Expected

Despite her stature today, Lani admitted she never envisioned becoming an icon.

“Hindi ko talaga na-imagine na mararating ko ito. Hindi ko akalain na magiging ganito,” she confessed. “Because you know, hindi ako mapaghangad. And I just thought that I was just going to be a homemaker.”

But destiny had other plans. From local competitions to international stages—including a historic run in Las Vegas—Lani’s voice carried her farther than she ever dreamed.

Rising After Silence

Her journey hasn’t been without trials. Two years ago, Lani battled a severe case of meningitis that left her with hearing loss in one ear. It was a moment that nearly silenced the Nightingale.

“Alam mo ‘yung feeling na gusto mong umatras? Kasi hindi ko alam kung kakayanin ko,” she admitted, recalling the fear that gripped her before her recent milestone concert, Still Lani, which marked her 40th year in music.

There were times she questioned whether she should still sing at all. But the stage reminded her of her purpose.

“Kapag binigyan ka ng isang instrumento, kapag hindi mo pinagpatuloy na gamitin, para lang siyang mababalewala. Mangangalawang siya,” she reflected.

Fulfillment in Every Applause

More than the spotlight or acclaim, what fuels Lani today is the joy she brings to audiences.

“Seeing the audience, yung mga taong nagpunta para mapanood. Seeing all of them beaming, having a great time, ‘yon na ang pinaka-fulfillment na makikita mo, na masaya sila. Na parang pag-uwi nila, masaya pa rin sila.”

It is this fulfillment that keeps her voice soaring, even through struggles—an unshakable devotion to her craft and her fans.

A New Stage Awaits

Now entering her 41st year in music, Lani continues to inspire not only with her songs but also with her resilience. Currently, she sits as one of the judges on The Clash 2025, guiding a new generation of singers as the competition heads toward its Grand Finale on September 7.

From birit queen comparisons to personal battles and triumphant comebacks, one thing remains clear: Lani Misalucha is still standing, still singing, and still touching hearts.

And perhaps that is the true essence of being Still Lani.