Sophie Turner is Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot

Sophie Turner is Lara Croft in Amazon MGM Studio’s Tomb Raider series.

“[Croft’s] such an iconic character, who means so much to so many — and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands,” Turrner said in a statement.

Before Turner, Lara Croft was portrayed by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

The new live-action series will begin production in 19 January 2026. The movie will be produced by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.