SM Supermalls marks 40th year with bold roadmap, PHP150B investment

SM Supermalls is marking its 40th anniversary with an ambitious expansion plan, including the launch of one flagship mall every year from 2026 to 2030 and more than PHP150 billion in investments to redevelop and modernize its portfolio.

SM Supermalls president Steven T. Tan said the new roadmap is designed to transform malls into future-ready, people-centered spaces that will anchor regional growth and strengthen community ties.

“From the very beginning, SM was built on trust and relationships. We only win when our partners win,” Tan said. “This New Era is not about adding more malls. It is about creating destinations that matter, modernizing the malls people already love, and ensuring every Filipino has access to world-class malling. Our promise is simple. Everything we do is all for you.”

New flagship malls, redevelopments ahead