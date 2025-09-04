SM Supermalls joins forces with PNP to fight cybercrime

The collaboration was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signed on 2 September 2025, at the SM Supermalls Headquarters Boardroom in MOA Square, Pasay City.

Under the deal, SM Supermalls and SM Cinemas will provide free airtime for the PNP’s educational and awareness campaigns, showing video advisories across cinemas and LED screens in malls nationwide. The initiative aims to inform the public about online risks, promote responsible digital practices, and encourage proactive community involvement in cybersecurity.

The PNP-ACG, the national law enforcement unit tasked to prevent and combat cybercrime, underscored the need for community participation in maintaining peace and security in both physical and digital spaces. Officials said the agreement represents stronger collaboration between the government and private sector in protecting Filipinos against online threats.

“SM Supermalls is more than just a hub for shopping, leisure, and community gatherings. We are also a partner in ensuring the safety and well-being of millions of Filipinos who visit our malls and live their lives online. This partnership with the PNP-ACG is an extension of our mission to provide a secure environment both offline and online,” said Engr. Junias M. Eusebio, Vice President for Operations of SM Supermalls.

The initiative is part of SM’s wider advocacy to support government services, safeguard public welfare, and help build a safer and more informed community.