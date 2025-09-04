SM Prime reinforces Green Movement for a sustainable future

Focusing on waste, water, and energy, the SM Green Movement aims to turn ambitious sustainability targets into practical habits. The company has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, advance water stewardship, and work toward a waste-free future.

"The SM Green Movement is our way of showing care — care for our planet, and care for the people who live in it," said SM Supermalls Executive Vice President for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin. “We’re not just building malls, homes, or offices — we’re building opportunities for everyone to be part of the solution. And the best part is, it starts with what we do every day.”

SM Prime emphasized collaboration as a key driver of the initiative, working with local government units, NGOs, schools, and communities to co-create sustainable solutions.

"Our strength as a company comes from our ability to mobilize people around a common cause,” San Agustin added. “The SM Green Movement is all about collective impact. Every bottle recycled, every drop of water saved, every watt conserved adds up.”

From its beginnings in personal acts of conservation, the initiative has since expanded into a broader advocacy platform, encouraging Filipinos to contribute to sustainability efforts in their daily lives.

“Today, the SM Green Movement is a growing platform for advocacy and action,” the company said. “With every new story, every new supporter, and every green step taken, SM Prime is helping to reframe sustainability as something within reach of every Filipino.”