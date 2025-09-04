SM Foundation upgrades Cebu health facilities to expand community care

SM Foundation has turned over two newly upgraded health facilities in Cebu, aiming to improve healthcare delivery for military personnel, families, and communities in both urban and rural areas.

On 2 and 3 September, the foundation inaugurated the refurbished San Remigio Primary Care Facility in San Remigio and the expanded Naval Base Rafael Ramos (NBRR) Medical and Dental Dispensary in Lapu-Lapu City.

The projects form part of SM Foundation’s Health and Medical Programs, which focus on upgrading public healthcare facilities nationwide to enhance accessibility and promote preventive care, especially in underserved communities.

At the NBRR dispensary, the once compact 99-square-meter space has been transformed into a 446-square-meter medical hub through a partnership with the Makati Medical Center Foundation (MMCF) and the Philippine Navy. The upgraded facility now houses modern examination rooms, a minor surgical room, a dental section, laboratory, pharmacy, emergency room, radiology services, and an expanded outpatient department, along with waiting areas and conference rooms.

The dispensary also received medical equipment donations from MMCF and telehealth support through SM Foundation’s DigiKonsulta platform, which allows teleconsultations and digitized patient records. With Department of Health and PhilHealth accreditation expected, the facility will soon be able to serve not only some 500 uniformed personnel and their families but also over 38,000 residents from nearby barangays Canjulao and Looc.

In northern Cebu, SM Foundation revisited the San Remigio Primary Care Facility, which it first rehabilitated after Typhoon Yolanda. The center, expanded under the foundation’s Phase 2 project, now features a redesigned layout, upgraded medical equipment, and sustainable elements such as a rainwater-harvesting system, energy-efficient lighting, air-cleaning paints, and enhanced greenery.

Both facilities are now better equipped to meet national health standards and provide quality services to their communities.

SM Foundation noted that the initiative builds on earlier projects, including the upgrade of the Naval Station Julhasan Arasain Medical and Dental Dispensary in Legazpi City and the San Fernando, Cebu Primary Care Facility in 2023.

Since its inception, the foundation’s Health and Medical Programs have renovated nearly 220 wellness centers nationwide.