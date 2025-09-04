‘Runway official’

Style sisters: Anne Curtis, Jasmine Curtis-Smith

In Anne’s interview with Tim Yap at the 30th anniversary red carpet in Marriott Grand Ballroom last Tuesday, she shared that apart from running in marathons (she congratulated Tim for finishing his first marathon), her secret to staying youthful and beautiful, just like Preview, is “staying happy from the inside” because it “radiates outside” — much like the moral of Anne’s currently running, Korean-adapted series, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, which is about mental health.

“Fashion is not about showing off but about your own story as a person,” she partly told Yap at the red carpet.

Anne’s sister Jasmine was in full support of the cover girl, also wearing black like her ate. Anne told reporters at the red carpet that she binge-watched Jasmine’s movies and she is very proud of everything her sister has achieved.

In my interview with Jasmine during the pandemic, she said that their surname is really “Curtis-Smith” and Anne just uses “Curtis” as alternative since it is easier to remember among fans. Jasmine also confirmed that singer Curtismith, Leila Alcasid’s husband, got his moniker from the sisters’ family name.

Apart from the Curtis-Smith sisters, the Cruz sisters — Angelina, Sam and Chesca, daughters of actors Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano, also boosted sisterhood power on the red carpet.

Father-daughter bonding: Baron Geisler, Sophia Asistio

The ball indeed became a family affair when Baron and his daughter with Nadia Montenegro, Sophia, made a red carpet debut together. Nadia made the revelation about Baron and Sophia publicly known last year.

“Baron, mukhang kagalang-galang tayo ngayon ah (you look very respectable today),” red carpet host Tim Yap joked Baron in a barong. Baron retorted, “Always naman!”

Later in the interview, Yap hailed the Baron and Sophia “father and daughter coming out” as a “fashion, showbiz and pop culture moment.”

Sophia said she feels “very blessed” to have spent time with Baron.

“As you can see, just add a moustache, she already looks like me,” Baron said about Sophia partly in Filipino.

Indeed, from afar, the father and daughter looked like siblings or a romantic couple since Sophia has already grown to almost reach Baron’s height.