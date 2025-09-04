RJ Jacinto’s iconic 80th birthday

We’re ready to rock all night, especially with great music and company!

At 80 years young, RJ Jacinto is still as vibrant and electric as ever. The best party host you can have! We celebrated the businessman, DZRJ founder and rock and roll legend recently at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at RCBC Plaza. Friends, family and colleagues gathered for a night to remember. Every single one of our lives were changed by his innovation and love for music as he helped shape Pinoy rock through the years.

Of course, what would a radio pioneer’s celebration be like without some live music? We saw some of the best Original Pinoy Music (OPM) has to offer performed live. It was sort of a private concert for his nearest and dearest, and some of the country’s most influential.

We heard Sitti, Jose Mari Chan, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Martin Nievera, Arnel Pineda and the birthday boy himself as they took the stage and brought us to our feet. Pure nostalgia and electricity all around! There was no bored guest in sight. Definitely an iconic celebration worthy of the legendary RJ Jacinto!

Fun fact: RJ hosts a big birthday bash every decade. The latest one just proved that he makes the 10 years definitely worth the wait. We all had a blast. No bad weather stopped us. Cheers!GRACIE Go and Consul General of Monaco, Fortune Ledesma.ATOM Henares and Jaime Ponce de Leon.