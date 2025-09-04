SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
OPINION

RJ Jacinto’s iconic 80th birthday

RJ Jacinto’s iconic 80th birthday
Published on

We’re ready to rock all night, especially with great music and company!

At 80 years young, RJ Jacinto is still as vibrant and electric as ever. The best party host you can have! We celebrated the businessman, DZRJ founder and rock and roll legend recently at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at RCBC Plaza. Friends, family and colleagues gathered for a night to remember. Every single one of our lives were changed by his innovation and love for music as he helped shape Pinoy rock through the years.

Of course, what would a radio pioneer’s celebration be like without some live music? We saw some of the best Original Pinoy Music (OPM) has to offer performed live. It was sort of a private concert for his nearest and dearest, and some of the country’s most influential.

We heard Sitti, Jose Mari Chan, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Martin Nievera, Arnel Pineda and the birthday boy himself as they took the stage and brought us to our feet. Pure nostalgia and electricity all around! There was no bored guest in sight. Definitely an iconic celebration worthy of the legendary RJ Jacinto!

Fun fact: RJ hosts a big birthday bash every decade. The latest one just proved that he makes the 10 years definitely worth the wait. We all had a blast. No bad weather stopped us. Cheers!GRACIE Go and Consul General of Monaco, Fortune Ledesma.ATOM Henares and Jaime Ponce de Leon.

RJ Jacinto in his guitar.
RJ Jacinto in his guitar.
YOUR columnist.
YOUR columnist.
ZSA ZSA Padilla
ZSA ZSA Padilla
RJ hosts a big birthday bash every decade. The latest one just proved that he makes the 10 years definitely worth the wait.
RJ hosts a big birthday bash every decade. The latest one just proved that he makes the 10 years definitely worth the wait.
JOSE Mari Chan
JOSE Mari Chan
ARNEL Pineda
ARNEL Pineda
JOY and Joey Rustia.
JOY and Joey Rustia.
MARTIN Nievera and Tessie Sy Coson.
MARTIN Nievera and Tessie Sy Coson.
CITOY Lopez
CITOY Lopez
ALICE Eduardo, Ching Cruz, Babette Aquino and Mario Katigbak.
ALICE Eduardo, Ching Cruz, Babette Aquino and Mario Katigbak.PHOTOGRAPHS BY AGILE ZAMORA FOR DAILY TRIBUNE
STANLEY Ng, Anna Amigo and Atty. Karen Jimeno.
STANLEY Ng, Anna Amigo and Atty. Karen Jimeno.
VAL del Rosario and Serge Osmeña.
VAL del Rosario and Serge Osmeña.
MIKE Toledo and Margie Moran Floirendo.
MIKE Toledo and Margie Moran Floirendo.
ATOM Henares and Jaime Ponce de Leon.
ATOM Henares and Jaime Ponce de Leon.
SITTI Navarro
SITTI Navarro
HERA Geriene and Lilibeth Campos.
HERA Geriene and Lilibeth Campos.
ANN and Atty. Rene Puno.
ANN and Atty. Rene Puno.
DETTE Tan, Dra. Cecille Infantado, Mia Borromeo and Zelda Kienle.
DETTE Tan, Dra. Cecille Infantado, Mia Borromeo and Zelda Kienle.
JULIE Boschi and Charlie Rufino.
JULIE Boschi and Charlie Rufino.
RAMON Orlina, Ruth Carpio and Rico Tantoco.
RAMON Orlina, Ruth Carpio and Rico Tantoco.
MARITES Pineda and Fanny Blanco.
MARITES Pineda and Fanny Blanco.
JUNIE Peña, Marilu and David Bachelor.
JUNIE Peña, Marilu and David Bachelor.
ALMA Malonga, Opap Villonco and Vicky Lopez.
ALMA Malonga, Opap Villonco and Vicky Lopez.
RALPH Joseph and Atty. Salvador Panelo.
RALPH Joseph and Atty. Salvador Panelo.
GRACIE Go and Consul General of Monaco, Fortune Ledesma.
GRACIE Go and Consul General of Monaco, Fortune Ledesma.
NYMPHA Valencia and Ping Valencia.
NYMPHA Valencia and Ping Valencia.
EVA Abesamis
EVA Abesamis
BIBING Villanueva and Gina Hechanova.
BIBING Villanueva and Gina Hechanova.
DEREK Flores and Alice Samson.
DEREK Flores and Alice Samson.
CARLA and Joel del Prado.
CARLA and Joel del Prado.
RJ Jacinto 80th birthday
OPM legends live concert
Pinoy rock celebration

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph