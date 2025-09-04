Rainy weather delays Eala-Lepchenko netfest

Inclement weather in Mexico forced the match between Alex Eala and Varvara Lepchenko of the United States to be suspended in the Guadalajara 125 Open on Thursday.

The match lasted for two hours and 56 minutes before it rained down at the Panamericano de Tenis and forced the match to be stopped.

The date of the resumption has yet to be announced as of writing.

A win over Lepchencko wll give Eala the chance to face Nicole Fossa Huergo of Italy in the quarterfinal.

Eala has already won over Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands last Wednesday, 6-2, 6-2, in the Round of 32.