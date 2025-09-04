Rain stops Eala-Lepchenko duel

Alex Eala might have gotten a lucky break as her match with Varvara Lepchenko of the United States in the Round of 16 of the Guadalajara 125 Open was suspended due to inclement weather last Wednesday in Mexico.

Eala, a Rafael Nadal Academy graduate, was actually clinging on to a 3-2 lead in the third set over the 39-year-old Lepchenko when the hard court of Panamericano de Tenis was drenched in rain and officials had to move the match to 2 a.m. (Manila time) on Friday.

Eala and Lepchenko were already playing for two hours and 56 minutes in the Last 16 when heavy downpour took over. They split the match to one set apiece, setting the stage for what could be a thrilling finish.

Lepchenko, No. 122 in the Women’s Tennis Association Rankings, won the first set, 7-6. However, Eala won the second set, 7-6, to force an all-important third set.

Should Eala, who is currently seeded second in the competition, prevail over Lepchenko, she will go up against Nicole Fossa Huergo of Italy in the quarterfinal a few hours after her match with Lepchenko.

If Eala does get over Fossa Huergo, she will clash with either American netter Kayla Day or Emiliana Arango of Colombia in the semifinal.

Arango eliminated Eala, 6-0, 2-6, 6-3, in the first round of the French Open, making it a must-watch match as the 20-year-old Filipina gets a golden chance to avenge her setback.

Regardless of what happens in Mexico, Eala will be flying to Brazil to compete in the Sao Paulo Open starting on Monday.