PMA’s new commandant of cadets, assistant superintendent formally installed

The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) held the Joint Ceremony for Change of Command for Commandant of Cadets and Change of Office for Assistant Superintendent on Thursday.

Brigadier General Nelson Aluad assumed the role of Commandant of Cadets, replacing Major General Ramon Flores.

In his assumption speech, Aluad vowed to continue the legacy of his predecessor while emphasizing adaptability to the evolving needs of the institution.

“As the new Commandant, I commit myself to executing my mandate with passion and sincerity. I continue what Major General Flores started and established, ensuring that what has been built before me will not be discarded but sustained, strengthened, and carried forward,” he said.

“Along the way, while executing established protocols, we will continue to evaluate, assess, and adapt because institutions remain strong only when they grow with the times,” he added.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Onorlie Brillantes also assumed office as the Assistant Superintendent of PMA, promising to uphold the standards set by his predecessor and help steer the academy toward mission readiness.

“Now, as I take on the role of the Assistant Superintendent, I carry forward the same dedication – with renewed resolve to uphold the standards set by my predecessor, Brigadier General Teodoro, and to help steer this Academy toward mission readiness: to instruct, train, and develop cadets so each graduate may embody character, competence, and commitment in pursuit of a progressive military character, toward a world-class armed forces and a source of national pride,” BGen Brillantes said.

Vice Admiral Caesar Bernard N. Valencia, Superintendent of PMA, praised the outgoing leaders for their service.

“[To Major General Flores] You carried one of the most difficult yet most noble duties in the academy… You have left a mark on every cadet under your charge. All your efforts in producing leaders through our cadets speak volumes about your own leadership, more than what awards and medals may bespeak.”

“[To Brigadier General Teodoro] Your role may not always be visible on the parade ground, but it is deeply felt in the life of the academy… The academy is grateful for your steady hand and your commitment to excellence.”

Valencia also urged the incoming leaders to lead with both courage and compassion.

“The mantle of responsibility is now yours. The trust given to you is not just from the institution, but from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the nation itself… As you assume command, remember to lead with courage, but also with compassion. To be firm but also fair and to lead by example,” he said.

In closing, the Superintendent reaffirmed the PMA’s enduring role as the cradle of Filipino military leadership.

“The Philippine Military Academy will always stand as the cradle of leaders who live by our time-honored values of duty, honor, and country. Leaders who are the first to advance and the last to retreat. Leaders who carry not only weapons, but also the moral courage to do what is right even when it is difficult.”